Hundreds come to Calgary to see the premiere of 'Trucker Rebellion'

SCREENING: Trucker Documentary Rebel News is thrilled to announce the premiere sold out, so we've opened up a second screening in Calgary on June 1 for our new documentary, "Trucker Rebellion: The Story of the Coutts Blockade." Q and A with journalists, filmmakers, and special guests after the screening! PURCHASE TICKETS

On Thursday, May 26, hundreds gathered at Canyon Meadows Cinemas in Calgary for the sold-out world premiere of Trucker Rebellion: The Story of the Coutts Blockade.

Among those in attendance were some of the truckers who were part of the Coutts blockade, in addition to Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who spent 51 days in jail in part because he dared to preach at Coutts, and a number of members of the Rebel News team, including Kian Simone, the mastermind behind the film and Syd Fizzard, who was embedded alongside him in Coutts.

Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid emceed the evening, and Mocha Bezirgan and myself, Adam Soos, who were in Coutts and Milk River covering the story, were also in attendance.

The Rebel team was also joined by Chad Williamson, of Williamson Law and who represented the truckers through TruckerLawyer.ca, after the screening for a live Q&A session where the audience was able to engage directly with everyone from our team who touched this story.

Feedback on the film among attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many who were in Coutts insisting that, unlike the mainstream media’s dishonest depiction, Simone’s film really captured what happened during those nine fateful days.

If you missed out on the opportunity to attend, fear not. The appetite to see this film is apparent, so we will be having another screening on Wednesday, June 1, once again at Canyon Meadows Cinemas in Calgary.

For all the details and to purchase your tickets go TruckerDocumentary.com.