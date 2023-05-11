Hundreds demand ABC apologise for its 'biased' coronation coverage
Monarchist League chairman criticises activist-driven panel accusing monarchy of genocide, calls for inquiry and petition.
The Australian Monarchist League is demanding the ABC apologise for hijacking the king’s coronation with its activist driven coverage of the historic event.
League chairman Eric Abetz was scathing of the national broadcaster’s coverage that featured a panel of four people, three of whom accused the monarchy of genocide against Indigenous people.
Abetz wants not only an apology but a full inquiry so that “such hi-jacking of a significant historical event never be allowed to occur again”.
He wants to know who made the decision to feature a panel of activists – outspoken Indigenous broadcaster Stan Grant, Australian Republican Movement boss Craig Foster and Indigenous lawyer Teela Reid.
Abetz labelled the coverage "biased" and called for “anyone who was outraged” to sign a petition asking for an apology.
The petition lists six demands including to “discipline and counsel those ABC staff members responsible for this outstandingly bad decision”.
“The historic and momentous occasion of the crowning of Australia’s King was not an opportunity for elements within the ABC to pursue their pet topics and tortured view of history without even trying to provide a semblance of balance,” Abetz said.
“The taxpayer deserved better as did the reputation of the ABC that has a strict charter by which to abide which was flagrantly disregarded.”
