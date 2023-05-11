Hundreds demand ABC apologise for its 'biased' coronation coverage

The Australian Monarchist League is demanding the ABC apologise for hijacking the king’s coronation with its activist driven coverage of the historic event.

League chairman Eric Abetz was scathing of the national broadcaster’s coverage that featured a panel of four people, three of whom accused the monarchy of genocide against Indigenous people.

Abetz wants not only an apology but a full inquiry so that “such hi-jacking of a significant historical event never be allowed to occur again”.

He wants to know who made the decision to feature a panel of activists – outspoken Indigenous broadcaster Stan Grant, Australian Republican Movement boss Craig Foster and Indigenous lawyer Teela Reid.

Abetz labelled the coverage "biased" and called for “anyone who was outraged” to sign a petition asking for an apology.

The petition lists six demands including to “discipline and counsel those ABC staff members responsible for this outstandingly bad decision”.