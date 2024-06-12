Hundreds line Vancouver bridges as part of 'Walk with Israel' march

On Sunday, June 9, approximately 600 people joined a peaceful "Walk with Israel" in Vancouver.

Over 500 people gather at May & Lorne Brown Park in Vancouver to sing the Israel and Canadian anthem during today’s “Stand with Israel” rally.https://t.co/RuqfR4ZSuX pic.twitter.com/pyWshszmuF — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) June 9, 2024

Demonstrators holding Israeli and Canadian flags marched along both the Granville and Burrard Street bridges without blocking traffic and then gathered to sing both countries' national anthems in May and Lorne Browne Park.

“It was important for us to make the very simple statement that Israel has the right to exist,” Masha Kleiner told Rebel News.

Should Israel Exist?



That’s what some @burnabyschools district 41 kids are being assigned to answer. https://t.co/8j2rYXp1bJ — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) June 2, 2024

According to Kleiner, a representative from Vancouver Stands with Israel, the grassroots group that organized the march, the demonstrators strongly disagree with the belief that Israel should not remain a Jewish state.

“We feel threatened by it. We feel that is a bad and hateful message, and we want to show our message to the world that we are peaceful, nice people basically, but we stand with Israel,” added Kleiner.

During Vancouver's "Walk with Israel" today, Ofra Sixto gave an update on her restaurant after she received rape and death threats there for being a proud Jew.https://t.co/RuqfR50qkv pic.twitter.com/B7GVD5XDfx — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) June 10, 2024

Also amongst the demonstrators was Ofra Sixto, a restaurateur I had previously interviewed after she received rape and death threats for being a proud Jew who spoke out against the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and Hamas supporters in Canada.

The peaceful event was a sister demonstration to the massive Walk with Israel march that took place the same day in Toronto.