Hundreds line Vancouver bridges as part of 'Walk with Israel' march

Rebel News’ Drea Humphrey interviews pro-Israel demonstrators about how their lives have changed since October 7th and common misconceptions some Canadians believe about the Israel-Hamas war.

On Sunday, June 9, approximately 600 people joined a peaceful "Walk with Israel" in Vancouver.

Demonstrators holding Israeli and Canadian flags marched along both the Granville and Burrard Street bridges without blocking traffic and then gathered to sing both countries' national anthems in May and Lorne Browne Park.

“It was important for us to make the very simple statement that Israel has the right to exist,” Masha Kleiner told Rebel News.

According to Kleiner, a representative from Vancouver Stands with Israel, the grassroots group that organized the march, the demonstrators strongly disagree with the belief that Israel should not remain a Jewish state.

“We feel threatened by it. We feel that is a bad and hateful message, and we want to show our message to the world that we are peaceful, nice people basically, but we stand with Israel,” added Kleiner.

Also amongst the demonstrators was Ofra Sixto, a restaurateur I had previously interviewed after she received rape and death threats for being a proud Jew who spoke out against the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and Hamas supporters in Canada.

The peaceful event was a sister demonstration to the massive Walk with Israel march that took place the same day in Toronto.

Canada British Columbia Vancouver Canada Stands With Israel
