Hundreds of passionate firearm owners (and their allies) rally in Cambridge against the Liberals’ gun grab

Hundreds of vocal gun owners (and their non-gun owning allies) assembled at Cambridge Civic Square in Cambridge, Ont. last Friday. And they were there to send a clear message to Mark Carney’s gun-grabbing Liberals. Namely, “Back off!”

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre dropped by to deliver a speech to loud applause and boisterous cheers (the Conservatives oppose the gun buyback program.)

Said Poilievre: “This is not about public safety. The stats demonstrate that law-abiding possession and acquisition license holders or RPAL [Restricted Possession and Acquisition Licence] holders are statistically the least likely people to commit a crime of any kind. We know that because criminals don’t go out and get a licence. If you're on your way to rob a bank you’re not going to stop and get your PAL!”

Poilievre went on to remark that the gun grab is inherently flawed given that it targets law-abiding taxpaying citizens while turning a blind eye to the criminal element.

“Ultimately, when they target law-abiding people, by definition, they are targeting the wrong people. Anybody who would comply with their confiscation of lawfully acquired firearms is, by definition, someone who is not going to commit a crime,” Poilievre stated to loud cheers.

Poilievre also noted that of the $750 million budgeted for the gun grab, a mere $250 million has been set aside for compensation. Translation: the lion’s share of this initiative is earmarked for funding the bureaucracy. As well, Poilievre predicted the gun grab is certain to go way overbudget.

Of note, the location of the rally was significant given that Cambridge is in Waterloo Region. While most police forces in Canada have stated they want absolutely nothing to do with the gun grab, such is not the case with the Waterloo Regional Police Service. The WRPS is one of the few forces that have signed on to carry out the Liberals’ anti-gun agenda.

However, it is said that this decision is being driven by the brass, not the rank-and-file cops on the force. Rebel News asked a Waterloo cop at the rally why his police force was so gung-ho about the gun grab. Alas, he said he could not speak on the matter.

In addition to Poilievre, several Conservative MPs were on hand including, Blaine Calkins, Connie Cody, Kelly DeRidder, and Matt Straus.

Also in attendance were representatives from firearm advocacy groups such as the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights and Canada’s National Firearms Association.

Rebel News was provided an update from Tracey Wilson, vice president of public relations for the CCFR, about the upcoming Supreme Court challenge regarding the legality of the Liberals’ gun grab.

Wilson said just getting the Supreme Court to hear the case is a victory given that only about 6% of cases put before the Supreme Court are actually heard.

However, it will take several months before the CCFR will get its day in court. And litigating this matter will be extremely costly.

Speaking to the crowd, Wilson took a shot at the Waterloo Regional Police for agreeing to do Mark Carney’s bidding. She questioned the priorities of the WRPS, stating: “There were 10,259 reported crimes against people in 2024; 5,758 assaults; 3,314 threats of violence; 22,863 property crimes and 346 people charged with production and distribution of child porn. So, I guess there’s a couple of things the Waterloo Regional Police could be doing other than this.”

Rebel News spoke with many attendees at the rally. Of note, several people said they were not firearms owners. Even with no skin in the game, they realize that the gun grab is worse than useless in terms of making Canada safer. And that this initiative is all about trampling on the rights of law-abiding Canadians as the Liberals play politics.