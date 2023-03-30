Hundreds rally for stricter gun laws in Tennessee Capitol Building

The Tennessee Holler/Twitter

In the wake of the tragic mass shooting at The Covenant School, a group of approximately 500 people stormed the Tennessee state capitol building in Nashville on Thursday morning to demand stricter gun control laws.

Assembling at 8:00 a.m. local time, around 500 protesters gathered before a large faction entered the capitol building, wielding signs and fervently chanting, "No action, no peace!" and "What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!"

Footage captured inside the state capitol showed at least six Tennessee state troopers holding back the impassioned crowd as they sought access to lawmakers.

BREAKING: LEFTISTS STORM TENNESSEE CAPITOL pic.twitter.com/tvgegge8hL — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 30, 2023

AWAKE, a Tennessee nonprofit dedicated to improving conditions for women and children, organized the protest. In a social media post earlier this week, the group urged the public to join them, stating, "If you are looking for a way to channel your grief, anger, and confusion into action- please join us."

As protesters filled the capitol, police escorted legislators to restrooms amidst the uproar. The crowd, primarily composed of high school and college-age protesters, began to disperse around noon, and by 1:00 p.m., most had exited the building. Lawmakers have since resumed their activities.

Tennessee Democrats promoted the event in the lead-up, encouraging individuals to "raise your voice at the capitol to advocate for an end to gun violence and stronger gun laws in TN,” the Daily Wire reported.

On Monday morning, a 28-year-old female shooter, who identified as a man, forced her way into The Covenant School in Nashville, ultimately killing three adults and three 9-year-old children.

According to Nashville authorities, police engaged the shooter on the school's second level at 10:27 a.m., 14 minutes after receiving the initial call. Nashville Police Chief John Drake described the incident as a "targeted attack."