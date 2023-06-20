Hunter Biden to plead guilty to tax offenses amid persistent GOP scrutiny

E-transfer (Canada):

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden and no stranger to controversy, is set to admit to two instances of intentionally neglecting to pay federal income tax, as detailed in a US Justice Department court document.

In addition, the younger Biden is to consent to a probation deal concerning a count of unlawful gun possession while being a known drug user. The department claims that he possessed a revolver in Delaware in 2018, fully aware of his illegal substance use, the Washington Post reported.

These charges against Hunter emerged from an investigation led by David Weiss, the US Attorney in Delaware — the President's home state, who was appointed by ex-President Donald Trump. The White House issued a statement affirming the President and First Lady's love and support for their son as he works on turning his life around.

Hunter Biden, 53, has often been targeted by Trump and his Republican allies, accusing him of misconduct in business transactions linked to Ukraine and China. Despite his struggles with substance abuse, he has maintained a public presence, featuring in various state events and accompanying his father on international trips.

While the plea agreement is likely to spare Hunter jail time, it presents an opportunity for Republicans to exploit the situation politically, especially considering President Biden's intention to run for re-election in 2024. Trump, himself facing an indictment over alleged withholding of classified documents, has criticized the plea deal as unfair.

In Trump's view, as expressed on his social media platform Truth Social, the Biden Justice Department is clearing Hunter of substantial criminal liability with a figurative "traffic ticket", signaling a broken system, the Daily Wire reported.

Despite the plea deal, Congressman James Comer, Republican Chair of the House Oversight Committee, asserts that their investigation into Hunter's business affairs will continue. Comer believes the Justice Department's charges reveal a two-tiered justice system and is adamant about uncovering the extent of President Biden's involvement in his family's alleged schemes.

Hunter's taxes and foreign business transactions have been under federal grand jury investigation in Delaware since at least 2018. His roles on a Ukrainian energy company board and his attempts at securing deals in China have sparked Republican suspicion about potential leveraging of his father's public service. In 2020, while under FBI scrutiny, Hunter maintained that his actions were lawful and appropriate, and that he was taking the investigation seriously and placing his faith in an objective review of the matters at hand.