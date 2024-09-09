'I hope things change in the future': Brazilians concerned over judge's censorship attacks

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

“Impeachment of the dictator Alexandre de Moraes,” read an enormous banner on the outskirts of a massive free speech rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The banner also featured a caricature of Moraes, a powerful judge who has blocked the Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The reason these Brazilians call him a dictator is because he has unilaterally banned anyone that comes to his attention that criticizes the current left-wing regime.

Hundreds of thousands rally against dictatorship in Sao Paulo, Brazil



Former president Bolsonaro, Brazil's own Trump figure, shouted to the crowd, 'Brazil will be free!'



Rebel Commander @EzraLevant and head of production @realmonsanto are in Sao Paulo, Brazil covering a protest… pic.twitter.com/0ZpaSoURto — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 8, 2024

He's ordered the leader of the opposition, the Trump-like figure here, Jair Bolsonaro, to be banned from running again and he's basically declared war on Elon Musk because Musk won't go along with his censorship.

Things are so bad here that Moraes even banned Brazilians from using workarounds like VPNs with the threat of punitive fines.

'We love Elon Musk!': Brazilians praise Musk at massive free speech rally



Rallygoers thanked Musk for preserving freedom of speech on X despite other social media platforms giving into Brazil's authoritarian censorship laws.



Rebel News is in Sao Paulo, Brazil, covering one of… pic.twitter.com/yf6QzKJXk0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 8, 2024

It's quite incredible to see all of this censorship personified in one man. He really thinks he's some high emperor. And the trouble is, Brazil is not so far removed from a military dictatorship in its past.

“He's closing our mouths,” one attendee told us. “He actually shut off 22 million people that use X here in Brazil,” said another.

We asked another woman if she thought Moraes actions would see him impeached. “I think he is, unfortunately, going to keep doing what he's doing, which is a shame for us,” she said.

WATCH: Rebel News journalist @realmonsanto documents the magnitude of the crowd of patriots protesting for free speech in São Paulo, Brazil pic.twitter.com/sIdBPksnSY — Overton (@overton_news) September 7, 2024

A ruling in June by Brazil's supreme court, which Moraes sits on, barred Bolsonaro from running for office until 2030. Bolsonaro's supporters in the government, meanwhile, are “fighting to get back his rights to be elected as president again,” said a man we spoke to.

“I hope things change in the future,” a woman said. “I hope Donald Trump wins so he can help us, because it's a terrible country to live in right now.”

While in Brazil, Rebel News was using PIA VPN to protect our online data from prying eyes and online censorship.

How to use Rebel News with a VPN Download and install the Private Internet Access app on your device. Connect to a server outside of Canada to view Rebel News' content. Go to the platform you want to use and Rebel News will no longer be blocked.

If you head to PIAVPN.COM/RebelNews right now, you'll see that we've partnered with Private Internet Access, a VPN provider dedicated to safeguarding your digital privacy.

Security: 256-bit AES encryption, SHA-256 authentication, IPv6 and DNS leak protection, kill switch, ad-blocker, malware-scanner

256-bit AES encryption, SHA-256 authentication, IPv6 and DNS leak protection, kill switch, ad-blocker, malware-scanner Logs: No logs retained

No logs retained Network: 30,000+ servers in 84 countries

30,000+ servers in 84 countries Connections: Unlimited simultaneous devices

Unlimited simultaneous devices Support: 24/7 customer support with live chat

24/7 customer support with live chat Apps: Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, Android

Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, Android Anonymous Payment Options: Yes

Yes 30-day money back guarantee: Yes

Yes Price: $2.03 / mth (USD) for 2 years plus 4 months FREE

What exactly is a VPN?

It's a Virtual Private Network that functions like an invisibility cloak for your online activities, protecting them from hackers, nosy internet providers, and even the websites you visit.

Most importantly, PIA VPN allows users to bypass regional restrictions and stand up against censorship.

Through our partnership, you can enjoy an exclusive 83% discount and four months free — just visit PIAVPN.COM/RebelNews.

For as little as $2 per month, you can get your safe VPN and maintain access to our content across all of your devices. Unlike other VPN providers, PIA doesn't store any of your user data on their servers to prevent leaks and keep government subpoenas for information at bay.

Don’t be left in the dark! Visit PIAVPN.com/RebelNews.