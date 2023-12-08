Ibrahim Ali jury deliberates in 1st-degree murder trial of slain BC teen

E-transfer (Canada):

After eight long months, the first-degree murder trial for the 13-year-old Burnaby girl found slain in 2017 went to jury in the Supreme Court yesterday.

Week 2 for the Ibrahim Ali murder trial is about to begin in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.



Ali, is accused of murdering a 13 year old B.C. teen shortly after arriving to Canada as a Syrian Refugee.



Ibrahim Ali, a Syrian national accused of sexually assaulting and strangling the child a few months after arriving in Canada as a refugee, has been in custody since his arrest and charge for her murder nearly a year after the crime was committed.

A jury is now tasked with determining whether Ali is guilty as charged, guilty of a lesser crime, or not guilty at all.

Rebel News was in the full courtroom as Justice L. Bernard gave the jury their lengthy pre-deliberation instructions before they were sent off to deliberate. Click on the full report to see a recap of what the Justice said to the members, including his review of gruesome details about the child’s sexual assault and how the accused’s composure was while the jury listened to it.

