IDF discovers Hamas uniforms for children in Kasbah complex raid
The radicalization of Palestinian children with a strong anti-Israel stance has been extensively documented over the years.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) discovered Hamas uniforms designed for children during their inspection of the Kasbah complex in Beit Hanoun, a new report has revealed.
According to Israel National News, the 5th Brigade of the IDF also came across IDF vests, alongside Kalashnikov-style firearms, grenades, bullets, ammunition crates, and mortar shells during their operation. Multiple tunnel entrances were discovered within residential structures, including one within a school, which happened to be the largest among them.
Rajaa Al-Halabi, the leader of the Hamas Women's Movement, stated on December 12, 2022, that the majority of kindergartens in Gaza are affiliated with Hamas. She emphasized that children are exposed to a culture from a very young age that promotes the ideas of "Allah is our goal" and "[jihad] for the sake of Allah." This indoctrination begins in infancy, with children being encouraged to develop an affinity for jihad, a desire to meet Allah, and a love for confronting the enemy, the Daily Wire reports.
In 2015, during a children's program on Hamas-controlled Al-Aqsa TV, young kids wearing military attire were asked about their aspirations for adulthood, with one child saying he wanted to be an engineer, “so that [he] can blow up the Jews.” Another added, “I shall liberate [Jerusalem] from the Jews by means of the Al-Qassam Brigades.”
An examination of study materials created by UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) for use in the Palestinian Territories uncovered a consistent pattern of disregarding the presence of the State of Israel. These materials, which reach approximately 533,000 students, included disturbing imagery, such as portraying Israeli forces as demonic entities with imagery suggesting they are inflicting harm on Palestine.
One question intended for fifth graders was highlighted in the review, indicating that it suggested angels would forcibly transport non-believers (including Jews and Christians) to hell by their hair.
UNRWA’s commissioner admitted in 2021, “We as UNRWA have identified three categories of problems in the textbooks when it comes to being in line with UN value[s], which is age appropriateness, gender perception, and then the issues related to incitement to violence, discrimination, and so on.”
