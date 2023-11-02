IDF uncovers Hamas ploy to seize hospital fuel for military use against Israel
The IDF stated that the captured audio 'confirms that Hamas controls energy distribution in Gaza, prioritizing terrorist needs over the needs of their civilian population.'
This week, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) made public a captured audio exchange which reveals attempts by Hamas to compel a hospital to relinquish its scarce fuel for military purposes against Israel.
The recording features a conversation between a citizen from Gaza, a high-ranking official from Hamas's Western Jabaliya Battalion, and the administrator of the Indonesian Hospital.
The individual from Gaza and the head of the hospital reported that Hamas' Finance Ministry was exerting pressure on them to supply the militants with 1,000 liters of fuel.
“For God’s sake, fill it up for [Hamas operative] now, people are pressuring us,” the resident told the hospital director. “And they’ll start shooting at us because they are pressuring us.”
DECLASSIFIED: this recorded conversation exposes Hamas’ exploitation of humanitarian resources.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 2, 2023
They steal the fuel and choose to keep it all to themselves. pic.twitter.com/EJclEGGp78
Listen for yourselves: pic.twitter.com/iABBnFe1PQ— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 2, 2023
Transcript:
GAZA RESIDENT: Abu Hasan
DEPUTY COMMANDER OF THE WESTERN JABALIYA BATTALION: Abu Hamza, hello.
GAZA RESIDENT: Hello my dear friend.
DEPUTY COMMANDER OF THE WESTERN JABALIYA BATTALION: I am standing here with Dr. Atef, on speaker. We went to fill up the fuel from the person you told me about. The 1,000 liters we talked about.
GAZA RESIDENT: Okay.
DEPUTY COMMANDER OF THE WESTERN JABALIYA BATTALION: And he told me: There is no fuel, Abu Hasan. We’re going to bring you a new batch of 1,000 liters.
GAZA RESIDENT: This is the in the Indonesian (hospital)? The Indonesian?
DEPUTY COMMANDER OF THE WESTERN JABALIYA BATTALION: Here in the Indonesian, Doctor Atef is with me, he’s listening – we’re on speaker.
GAZA RESIDENT: Okay, and the doctor said there is no fuel?
DEPUTY COMMANDER OF THE WESTERN JABALIYA BATTALION: Here, talk to him.
GAZA RESIDENT: Fine, they told me to fill up from the Indonesian Hospital.
HOSPITAL MANAGER: What?
GAZA RESIDENT: Abu Ahmad Al-Zari’i talked to me yesterday and told me to fill up at the Indonesian Hospital.
HOSPITAL MANAGER: Who is Abu Ahmad Al-Zari’i?
GAZA RESIDENT: He is from the Ministry of Finance.
HOSPITAL MANAGER: Okay, last night he (Hamas operative) came to fill up, the Ministry of Finance told me last night that I should fill up for him (Hamas operative) only if he needs to move at night. In the daytime, they will bring them (Hamas) 1,000 liters.
GAZA RESIDENT: Where? Where?
HOSPITAL MANAGER: I don’t know.
GAZA RESIDENT: Okay, and if we wanted to take it (fuel) at night, does it matter?
HM: It matters, the representative from the ministry said so, in the night he told me to fill up 1,000 liters. I said to him that they (hospital) have 600 liters in the supply. He told me to fill up with 600 liters for them.
GAZA RESIDENT: Until we make contact, fill it up for him, we need to start working! We’re all working as a government for the sake of the country (Palestinian territories).
HOSPITAL MANAGER: We’ll see how.
GAZA RESIDENT: For God’s sake, fill it up for him now, people are pressuring us a bit longer and they’ll start shooting at us because they are pressuring us. May it be God’s will.
DEPUTY COMMANDER OF THE WESTERN JABALIYA BATTALION: Fine Abu Hamza, let’s finish with the story of the fuel.
