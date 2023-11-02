IDF uncovers Hamas ploy to seize hospital fuel for military use against Israel

“For God’s sake, fill it up for [Hamas operative] now, people are pressuring us,” the resident told the hospital director. “And they’ll start shooting at us because they are pressuring us.”

Transcript:

GAZA RESIDENT: Abu Hasan

DEPUTY COMMANDER OF THE WESTERN JABALIYA BATTALION: Abu Hamza, hello.

GAZA RESIDENT: Hello my dear friend.



DEPUTY COMMANDER OF THE WESTERN JABALIYA BATTALION: I am standing here with Dr. Atef, on speaker. We went to fill up the fuel from the person you told me about. The 1,000 liters we talked about.



GAZA RESIDENT: Okay.



DEPUTY COMMANDER OF THE WESTERN JABALIYA BATTALION: And he told me: There is no fuel, Abu Hasan. We’re going to bring you a new batch of 1,000 liters.



GAZA RESIDENT: This is the in the Indonesian (hospital)? The Indonesian?



DEPUTY COMMANDER OF THE WESTERN JABALIYA BATTALION: Here in the Indonesian, Doctor Atef is with me, he’s listening – we’re on speaker.



GAZA RESIDENT: Okay, and the doctor said there is no fuel?



DEPUTY COMMANDER OF THE WESTERN JABALIYA BATTALION: Here, talk to him.



GAZA RESIDENT: Fine, they told me to fill up from the Indonesian Hospital.



HOSPITAL MANAGER: What?



GAZA RESIDENT: Abu Ahmad Al-Zari’i talked to me yesterday and told me to fill up at the Indonesian Hospital.



HOSPITAL MANAGER: Who is Abu Ahmad Al-Zari’i?



GAZA RESIDENT: He is from the Ministry of Finance.



HOSPITAL MANAGER: Okay, last night he (Hamas operative) came to fill up, the Ministry of Finance told me last night that I should fill up for him (Hamas operative) only if he needs to move at night. In the daytime, they will bring them (Hamas) 1,000 liters.



GAZA RESIDENT: Where? Where?



HOSPITAL MANAGER: I don’t know.



GAZA RESIDENT: Okay, and if we wanted to take it (fuel) at night, does it matter?



HM: It matters, the representative from the ministry said so, in the night he told me to fill up 1,000 liters. I said to him that they (hospital) have 600 liters in the supply. He told me to fill up with 600 liters for them.



GAZA RESIDENT: Until we make contact, fill it up for him, we need to start working! We’re all working as a government for the sake of the country (Palestinian territories).



HOSPITAL MANAGER: We’ll see how.



GAZA RESIDENT: For God’s sake, fill it up for him now, people are pressuring us a bit longer and they’ll start shooting at us because they are pressuring us. May it be God’s will.

DEPUTY COMMANDER OF THE WESTERN JABALIYA BATTALION: Fine Abu Hamza, let’s finish with the story of the fuel.