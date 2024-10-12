Illegal Border Crossings Surge Again– We're Back at Roxham Road!

For years, thousands of illegal immigrants have crossed the border into Canada seeking asylum, straining the country’s system at the expense of taxpayers. Multiple provinces, especially Quebec and Ontario, which receive about 90% of these asylum seekers, have pressured the federal government to put an end to these illegal crossings due to the heavy financial burden.

There were rumours that Roxham Road had reopened and that tents had been set up again, but Rebel News have debunked this false information.

On-site, we spoke with several residents living near the border. According to them, illegal crossings persist despite Roxham Road's closure. Many immigrants are now using private fields and properties to cross, either into the U.S. or Canada.

One local resident said that since Roxham’s closure, those attempting to cross illegally appear more dangerous than before: "In the past, we didn’t lock our doors, but now we do... It depends on the groups. The group here now seems more dangerous, and that’s why the doors are locked." She also mentioned a disturbing incident where one of her neighbours was beaten by three illegal immigrants.

Other residents near the border reported increased illegal activities on or around their properties. Some have found abandoned cars with passports and clothing inside. They also noted a rise in vehicles with Ontario license plates.

Canada is facing a growing crisis, with people from around the world entering the country by any means possible, whether by air or land. In 2023 alone, over 72,000 people filed inland asylum claims, a sharp increase from the 28,000 in 2022.

If this trend continues unchecked, Canada's safety and stability are at serious risk.