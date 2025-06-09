Illegal dumping of garbage sparking increasing concerns in Ontario

It goes without saying that our nation makes for a beautiful dominion. From our oceans and lakes to our forests and mountains, Canada embodies so much pristine natural beauty.

But it’s also evident that too many people just don’t care about the inherent beauty of our land all that much.

Case in point: we recently came across a social media posting regarding a conservation area in Brampton, Ont. If you can imagine, someone thought this greenspace was the ideal place to dump several garbage bags.

Man reminds people in Brampton not to litter in conservation area pic.twitter.com/peGWHKyfZw — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) May 24, 2025

Disgusting.

And really who would act like such a pig, treating a conservation area as a garbage dump?

Alas, for whatever reason, illegal dumping is becoming increasingly problematic.

And it’s everywhere. For example, Winbourne Park in Richmond Hill, Ont. This little park sports a single garbage can. But it routinely overflows with trash. Notably, the garbage that fills up the trash can is not discarded coffee cups and candy bar wrappers from park users.

Rather, certain individuals make a special visit to this park to dump their household waste here. And when the trash bin is overflowing, guess what? They simply leave bags of garbage next to the bin. It doesn’t take long for this park to resemble a garbage dump rather than a place one would bring their kids to play. Gross.

And again, such behaviour is utterly mystifying. After all, there is biweekly garbage pickup in Richmond Hill. And if one has an excessive amount of trash, the Elgin Mills Community Environmental Centre is less than 4 km away from Winbourne Park. There’s simply no excuse for illegal dumping.

In fact, the problem is so bad that the city recently erected a sign here warning that those who engage in illegal dumping can face a fine of up to $5,000.

But get this: Rebel News recently caught on camera someone illegally dumping household garbage. Of note, once she was outed, she retrieved her household waste and brought it back to her Honda Accord. (Now, why would that be?)

In the aftermath, we reached out to the city’s bylaw officials. They were grateful and they also appreciated the video evidence provided. And get this: they have the power to access the licence plate information to see where this person lives.

Bylaw officers have visited her residence several times; she is either not home or she pretends not to be home.

Our only gripe is this: we’ve been told when they do make contact with the offender, she will simply be given a warning as opposed to monetary fine – even though the sign onsite warns of a penalty of up to $5,000.

We think that’s a misstep. Video evidence is even better than eyewitness evidence. And we think when polluters are caught red-handed, a message should be sent to them via a lofty fine. That might course-correct their disgusting and selfish behaviour.

Our final thought: once upon a time, the slogan on Ontario licence plates was, “Keep it Beautiful” – as in keep the province beautiful. We suggest this slogan should be reinstated ASAP. Clearly, too many people need a reminder that it’s not cool to pollute.