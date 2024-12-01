Illegal immigration in Canada is bringing fentanyl and chaos across the border

Recently, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he would be placing a 25% tariff on Canada when he takes office in January if the northern border is not secured.

President-elect Trump declared that he will place a 25% tariff on all goods arriving from Canada until all illegal drugs and immigrants from the north are halted.



On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their reactions to this announcement and the Canadian government response that followed.

"What do we have at the speed of light, as opposed to the speed of bureaucracy? Blackface meeting with Fraulein Freeland and all the premieres to get our strategy in order," said Menzies, suggesting that if more resources are directed to securing the Canada-U.S. border, Trump's tariffs will not come to fruition.

"Sadly, because those open borders have been in place for almost nine years, you're seeing the fallout and destruction of those ridiculous policies," said Tamara, citing a report that found that over 350 fentanyl gangs are now operating in Canada.

