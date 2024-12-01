Illegal immigration in Canada is bringing fentanyl and chaos across the border

Donald Trump has announced that the United States will soon be imposing crippling tariffs on Canada if the government does not get the northern border under control.

Rebel News
  |   December 01, 2024   |   News Analysis

Recently, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he would be placing a 25% tariff on Canada when he takes office in January if the northern border is not secured.

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their reactions to this announcement and the Canadian government response that followed.

"What do we have at the speed of light, as opposed to the speed of bureaucracy? Blackface meeting with Fraulein Freeland and all the premieres to get our strategy in order," said Menzies, suggesting that if more resources are directed to securing the Canada-U.S. border, Trump's tariffs will not come to fruition.

"Sadly, because those open borders have been in place for almost nine years, you're seeing the fallout and destruction of those ridiculous policies," said Tamara, citing a report that found that over 350 fentanyl gangs are now operating in Canada.

New episodes of the Rebel Roundup livestream air every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT.

PETITION: Net-Zero Immigration!

12,802 signatures
Goal: 20,000 signatures
meta-img

Canadians are suffering as a result of uncontrolled immigration under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The cost of living has soared, there's inadequate housing, and our social welfare system is buckling at the seams. Please sign our petition here to demand that Justin Trudeau stop the unmitigated influx of immigrants to Canada!

Will you sign?

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.