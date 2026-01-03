BREAKING: I'm off to Little Havana in Miami, to report on Venezuela’s freedom!

I’m at the Montreal airport about to fly to Miami, to report on the sudden liberation of Communist Venezuela!

It’s being compared to the fall of the Berlin Wall: the sudden, stunning removal of a tyrant, and the jubilation of an oppressed people being liberated.

Very early this morning, the U.S. military sent special forces into the heart of Caracas, Venezuela. Not to kill their dictator, Nicolas Maduro, but to arrest him and his wife for a variety of serious drug crimes. In fact, the indictment alleges that Maduro was actually the head of a major drug cartel.

It was a stunning, swift and relatively bloodless military manoeuvre that has given hope to millions of Venezuelans who had been living in grinding poverty under Maduro’s authoritarian rule, ever since he stole the last election. (That’s not just the U.S. opinion — every international observer says it was stolen, and that’s the position of the Government of Canada and the European Union, too.)

I’m flying down with another Rebel journalist, Efron Monsanto, to cover this story from the point of view of the Venezuelan exiles living in Miami. They were surprised by this miraculous removal of the tyrant, someone who had haunted them and until now seemed impossible to remove. But after this morning’s surgical strike, everything feels possible again to them.

Many Cuban exiles live in Miami, too. And they’re hoping that Cuba will be the next Communist regime to fall.

My goal is to talk to ask many exiles as I can on the streets of Miami. (I understand Spanish, and that will help!) To hear from them and give them a voice. And to help counteract the shocking pro-dictator propaganda coming from so many left-wing politicians and journalists, who are actually cheering for Maduro.

This raid freed Venezuela. But you’d better believe that tyrants from Iran to China to Cuba all paid very close attention to it, too.