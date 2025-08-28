Immigration Canada wants you to cheer drag bingo while they hide the numbers

Once again, Canada’s immigration system is failing — not just in delivery but in transparency. While most Canadians are calling for immigration, student, and refugee levels to be scaled back, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) refuses to publish critical data about its actions.

Conservative MPs, led by Shadow Immigration Minister Michelle Rempel Garner, slammed IRCC for failing to release any public datasets since Mark Carney took office in March — a sharp departure from regular disclosure. Data on illegal border crossings, asylum claims, and permits? All missing.

The Liberals just admitted that they're PURPOSEFULLY suppressing raw immigration data, and issuing censored Liberal spin and talking points instead.



How will anyone be able to plan for housing, healthcare or jobs?



Canadians have a right to know our immigration numbers. https://t.co/8cCH1avCyl pic.twitter.com/LQnekTk4Vz — Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) August 9, 2025

Meanwhile… drag bingo during work hours

The story was first broken by Blacklock’s Reporter: IRCC is inviting staff to "Public Service Pride Week" festivities — including a 90-minute “drag bingo” during business hours featuring a “sexy drag rock star” and “roller skating disco diva,” a pride potluck, and a meet-and-greet with the department’s “pride champion,” DG Emmanuelle Deault‑Bonin. Costs? Not disclosed.

Canadians want cuts — not culture shows

Polling is crystal clear:

In late 2024, about 60% of Canadians said the country is accepting too many newcomers — a majority for the first time since 2000.

The Environics Focus Canada poll (Fall 2024) showed 58% think immigration levels are too high — a 14‑point spike from a year earlier and the highest level since 1977.

Even after plans were announced to trim permanent resident targets to 395,000 in 2025, 52% still view that number as too high.

The hidden numbers hurt Canadians

It’s not just the joyless drags that sting — it’s the secrecy. IRCC is withholding vital datasets that Canadians and lawmakers need to assess the state of asylum processing, permit issuance, and illegal border crossings. Without transparency, public trust evaporates — and real problems collide with partisan PR.

As Canadians push back on rising immigration and housing stress, IRCC is throwing drag bingo parties during office hours and keeping the scorecard under wraps.