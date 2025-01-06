Feds launch immigration stream that promotes ‘cultural enrichment’ of small towns

The Department of Immigration quietly launched a new immigration stream last month to attract global talent to rural locales—under the guise of multiculturalism and diversity.

“Canada has long been celebrated for its inclusive immigration policies, designed to attract talent, fill labor shortages, and contribute to the growth of its economy,” reads an immigration blog.

“Unlike larger urban centers, these communities often struggle to attract and retain skilled workers, leading to labor shortages and slower economic growth,” it said.

Now, Canada's Rural Community Immigration Class (RCIC) promises to expedite permanent residency claims for foreign nationals and students who live and work in designated communities.

According to the Canada Gazette, the official publication of the federal government, so-called “cultural enrichment” is stated as a benefit for rural communities under the program, as well as economic revitalization and filled labour shortages.

“Immigrants bring much-needed skills to these sectors,” reads a summary of the announcement.

“Immigration fosters cultural diversity, enriching the social fabric of smaller towns and promoting cross-cultural understanding,” it claimed.

The Gazette also lauded personalized support for newcomers under the program, including tailored access to housing, childcare, and other essential services.

One foreign publication urged international students from India to apply for the program, citing that 40% of foreign students are from India.

“Many face challenges transitioning to PR due to increased competition and stricter requirements. Several have even staged protests in Canada over these issues,” it said.

Applicants must provide proof of employment in the community, which will be used to issue a certificate supporting their residency application. They must also be able to sustain themselves for one year, with a genuine intent to reside in the community.

A similar immigration stream, the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, welcomed 1,345 new permanent residents to Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia in 2022.

The program exceeded the entire previous year in the first half of 2023, welcoming another 1,425 foreign nationals to gain permanent residency in Canada. Candidates had to meet certain community, language and work requirements in order to qualify.

Similarly, the RNIP recruited skilled immigrants to work in smaller communities with aging populations and labour shortages. Towns within 75km of a metropolitan area, and a population of 50,000 or less, were considered.

“From my perspective, the Rural and Northern Immigration Program has been an enormous success,” then-Immigration Minister Sean Fraser told reporters.

However, a separate blog admits evaluating the program’s performance has “proven to be somewhat difficult” as it launched in 2019—just before the pandemic. It officially ended last August 31.

