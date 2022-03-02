The importance of youth involvement in politics, with ND State Rep. Cole Christensen

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

In this interview, I speak with North Dakota state Representative Cole Christensen who was elected at the age of 20 for the state-wide seat after he had enough and decided to run and make sure North Dakota is represented by younger people at are the future.

We spoke about his bill that he brought forward that stated that parents are responsible for their children and not the state.

He also pointed put how important it is for Republicans to get involved in smaller races like school boards, city councils and mayoral races to make sure that the radical left agenda can't be pushed, including critical race theory and a lot of the strict COVID mandates we've seen over the past two years.

