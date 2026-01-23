In Davos the police actually respect independent journalists

Article by Rebel News Staff

The World Economic Forum in Davos is one of the most heavily secured gatherings on earth. It hosts all the "masters of the universe", oligarchs, bureaucrats, bankers, and political elites who believe they should run the world.

Yet despite the intense security, there is one refreshing thing that stands out.

The Swiss police actually respect the free press and don't succumb to credentialism.

For example, a few conferences ago, Ezra recounts that while passing through a police checkpoint in Switzerland, officers asked routine questions — who are you, what are you doing? Why are you recording? When Ezra explained that he and his team were journalists exercising freedom of expression, the response was simple: you’re right — go on through.

I’m in Davos, at the secretive annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. Our Rebel News journalists were pulled over by police: pic.twitter.com/Fb5LjOpJNB — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 15, 2023

That respect for civil liberties stands in sharp contrast to Canada, where journalists and citizens alike increasingly face police interference, intimidation, or even arrest for asking uncomfortable questions.

Switzerland’s long tradition of neutrality, independence, and free expression still shows — even during an event as exclusive and secretive as Davos.

Rebel News is not accredited by the World Economic Forum. We’re not inside the conference halls with the elites. We’re outside, acting as citizen journalists and asking accountability questions the regime media won’t.