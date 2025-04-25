Independent journalist recalls traumatic arrest while covering anti-Israel protest

Natasha Graham is an independent journalist who has been covering anti-Israel protests in Montreal. The city has been a hotbed for antisemitism in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack against Israel, and Natasha has been documenting the words and actions of those involved in regular demonstrations.

While covering a recent protest, Natasha was violently arrested by Montreal police — despite herself being the victim of assaults from the pro-Hamas crowd.

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Natasha joined Ezra to provide an update on the incident.

“Thank goodness [Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie] was nearby,” Natasha told Ezra. “She had the 360 camera which shows exactly what happened, because my camera was covered by the police officer.”

With the pro-Hamas crowd becoming violent, she said it was “impossible” to understand how police “are not protecting any free citizen who wishes to document what's happening on our streets.”

The arrest left her with not only physical pain but also emotional pain, Natasha said.

“Don't let them grind you down,” Ezra told the independent journalist, highlighting how Rebel News would help her fight back through a campaign at SaveNatasha.com. “We'll crowdfund the legals, and I hope this doesn't stop you from doing an important thing.”

Revisiting the experience was “hard to watch,” Natasha told Ezra. “I have a traumatic brain injury, I've been diagnosed with PTSD, I've been diagnosed with numerous soft-tissue injuries, and I'm grateful to be alive. It was horrific.”

Natasha vowed to continue her efforts documenting the anti-Israel demonstrations in the city, noting that she just needed time to recover first.