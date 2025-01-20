Independent medical journal condemns Anthony Fauci’s pardon

As one of his last orders of business, outgoing President Joe Biden pardoned notorious gain of function researcher and pandemic profiteer Anthony Fauci.

The move is said to have been an effort to “safeguard” the doctor who claimed to be The Science against “revenge” by now President Donald Trump.

Though Biden said the pardon should not be mistaken as an “acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offence,” it begs the question: why does someone innocent need to be pre-emptively pardoned?

Indeed, Biden took his pardoning power to a new extreme by pardoning people who haven’t even faced investigation and the Independent Medical Alliance isn’t going to take this lying down.

Dr. Fauci's arrogant abuse of power must never be allowed to happen again. pic.twitter.com/qbZlqMMG0o — Independent Medical Alliance (@Honest_Medicine) January 20, 2025

Formerly known as the FLCCC Alliance, spokeswoman Lynne Kristensen released a statement condemning Fauci, and Biden’s pre-emptive pardoning.

“Fauci led the ivory-tower medical establishment in a shameful COVID response that serves as a wake-up call to front-line doctors worldwide,” it reads before detailing that under Fauci’s leadership, the medical community witnessed the silencing of accomplished doctors, who were threatened with the loss of their practices and financial ruin for speaking out against Fauci’s mandates.

Government agencies collaborated with social media companies to suppress any opposing views on the novel vaccines and COVID response, while millions were coerced into taking an experimental and untested vaccine under the threat of job loss — despite Fauci’s insistence, this vaccine did not prevent COVID-19.

Families were threatened with the removal of their children if they refused the injection, and effective, life-saving alternatives were blacklisted, denying millions of Americans access to readily available treatments. Loved ones were denied the right to say goodbye to dying family members, and schools were closed, causing lasting generational harm to children. Through it all, Fauci’s actions shredded the public's trust in the medical community, the list concludes.

The statement emphasizes that the goal of investigating Fauci isn't about “getting him,” but rather about preventing the knee-jerk, hysterical, and harm-inducing responses from ever happening again. "We must put safeguards in place to ensure that someone like Anthony Fauci never again has the unchecked power or dictatorial authority to carry out such horrific and shameful actions," the statement determines.

Fauci’s actions have left a lasting and devastating impact on millions around the world, and the Independent Medical Alliance is right to raise the alarm. His disregard for dissenting voices, the coercion of millions into taking experimental vaccines, the denial of life-saving treatments, and the emotional toll on families have created a legacy of suffering. Yet, instead of holding him accountable for the devastation wrought under his watch, Biden has opted to protect him, further deepening the sense of injustice as Trump takes the reigns.