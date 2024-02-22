Independent MP Kevin Vuong 'open' to joining Conservatives

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

By Ezra Levant Help Chris! Rebel News has set up a crowdfunding campaign for Chris Carbert of the Coutts Four. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

After being removed from the Liberals following a scandal over withdrawn sexual assault charges in 2021, Independent MP Kevin Vuong says he's open to joining the Conservative Party of Canada.

In an interview with True North's Andrew Lawton, Vuong said “The door has always been open from my side,” noting he's had conversations with others who think he'd easily slot into the Conservative caucus.

“But you know, it’s not just up to me, I think it’s up to the party brass and the leadership, as well, to find a fit and a path,” he added.

NEW: Independent member of Parliament @KevinVuongMP says he would like to join the Conservatives and welcomes a conversation with the party or leader Pierre Poilievre about it. pic.twitter.com/wFocfYkCaR — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) February 22, 2024

The MP, who represents the downtown Toronto riding of Spadina-Fort York, was ejected by the Liberals ahead of the 2021 election but remained on the ballot with the party still next to his name.

When asked why he didn't resign following his election, Vuong felt that decision would have been seen as “an admission of guilt,” CBC reported. “I have nothing to be guilty about,” he said.

He described the accusation as part of a “honey trap” tactic carried out by the Chinese Communist Party.

Former Liberal candidate and now independent MP Kevin Vuong asks the PM why he's turning a blind eye to shady nominations and pro-Beijing MPs in his caucus. Will the special rapporteur be investigating the Liberal Party, he asks. pic.twitter.com/IDVxcsuoBn — Noé Chartier (@NChartierET) March 8, 2023

Following his ejection, Vuong was at one point still hopeful to rejoin the Liberals.

In his conversation with Lawton, the MP said he had only become a “card-carrying Liberal” a short time before serving as a Liberal candidate. Vuong sees himself as a centrist, sharing beliefs with both Liberals and Conservatives alike.

“I can tell you for a fact I wouldn’t vote for the NDP. They do not reflect my values,” he told the host. “I think like the majority of Canadians, I’m pretty centrist.”

We must all be equal before the law, otherwise the law isn’t worth the paper it’s written on. My priority first & foremost is the #safety of Canadians and what is happening in the streets of #Toronto 🇨🇦. https://t.co/VnutKmZoy1 — Kevin Vuong (@KevinVuongMP) February 22, 2024

Vuong's voting record backs up his claim of sharing views from both sides, having supported both parties on votes in the House of Commons.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office declined to comment on the discussion, True North reported.

With the Conservatives holding a commanding lead over the Liberals in the polls, Vuong is eyeing an “opportunity to contribute” and “course correct” the direction Canada has been heading under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's lead.