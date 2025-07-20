Indian refugee claimant shares identical story with 200 others—all linked to one consultant

A concerning National Post story reveals an Indian refugee claimant's identical narrative to 200 others, all using the same consultant. Despite the obvious fabrication, this individual gets another chance with Canada's immigration review board.

Parwinder Singh, denied refugee status due to his identical story of being framed for murder—shared by five fellow travelers and 200 others using the same consultant—was granted another chance to stay in Canada by a federal court judge. The judge sent Singh's case back for re-evaluation, arguing that narrative and sentence structure similarities don't automatically imply falsehood. This contradicts the review board's finding that the stories were clearly rehearsed.

This raises questions about the role of AI in generating asylum narratives, especially when courts seem to accept such copycat excuses. It highlights a critical issue within Canada's judicial system, which appears to accept bogus claims.

One wonders what it takes to be deported from Canada. From individuals attempting to molest minors to those lying to enter the country from a democracy like India, leniency prevails.