Indiana school district appeals court decision that prevents gender-based bathroom segregation

Indiana's Attorney General, Todd Rokita, has expressed his support for a school district aiming to keep bathrooms designated by biological sex.

The Metropolitan School District of Martinsville has submitted an appeal to the Supreme Court, seeking to "preserve the autonomy of school boards to make decision." This comes after the Seventh Circuit Court upheld a lower court's issuance of a restraining order against the district.

Fox News reported that an earlier court decision mandated that both the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville and the Vigo County School Corporation must permit students to use bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity. This ruling was the result of lawsuits filed by students in 2021.

Rokita implied that motives more concerning than simply letting students choose their bathroom may be in play. "This is about dividing children from their parents," he said, adding "it's a lot more than just bathrooms and locker rooms."

The lawsuit noted that certain students have received medical diagnoses of gender dysphoria and argued that they should be allowed to use bathrooms that align with their condition.

The account also highlighted the case of 15-year-old twins from the Vigo County School Corporation. These students stated that, due to both their gender dysphoria and a separate colon condition affecting their bathroom use, they should be granted access to male restrooms.

The appeal additionally cited the case of a 13-year-old student "who lives with his mother M.C. in Martinsville, Indiana. A.C. is transgender and has identified as a boy since he was about eight years old. He socially transitioned when he was nine, meaning he began going by a male name, using male pronouns, and adopting a typically masculine haircut and clothing. He has never wavered from this identity since his social transition."

Ken Falk, the legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana, stated that "[s]tudents who are denied access to the appropriate facilities are caused both serious emotional and physical harm as they are denied recognition of who they are. They will often avoid using the restroom altogether while in school."

"Schools should be a safe space for kids and the refusal to allow a student to use the correct facilities can be extremely damaging."