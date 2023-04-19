Indigenous elder slams lack of Voice to Parliament consultation

Aboriginal people in the Tiwi Islands were “completely confused” about the proposed Voice to Parliament and had never been consulted, a senior elder has said.

Uncle Francis Xavier Kurrupuwu, a respected Tiwi Islands elder, launched a scathing attack on Anthony Albanese and his failure to hold even one information session in the Tiwi Islands.

“We haven’t been told anything,” he said. “It’s disgraceful.” “They say what they want to say without any consultation in the community.”

The elder said that not a single federal Labor minister had travelled to the Tiwi Islands since they were elected to government.

“I expect them to be on the ground, they need to be consulting at a grassroots level,” he said. “I’ve been involved in organisations, and it is the same old thing. We are still left in the darkness as Aboriginal people in the Territory. I don’t think that will change.”

Xavier, who once stood for Labor preselection but switched sides to the Country Liberals after he said he lost faith in progressive politics, said he would be voting “no” to the referendum.

He insisted there was zero evidence that Albanese’s Voice would provide any real improvements in “education, health and employment”.

A spokesman for the Tiwi Land Council said it had yet to develop a formal position on the Voice but hoped there would be information sessions later in the year.