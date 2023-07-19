Indigenous minister avoids debate challenge on Voice

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney has run away after being challenged to a debate on the Voice by Liberal Party Indigenous affairs spokeswoman Jacinta Price.

"No,” Burney flatly replied to questions about whether she would take part in a debate.

When asked why not, she said:

“This is about Australians not politicians. It’s always been about politics for the Liberals and Nationals. That's why they want a Canberra debate.”

Journalists neglected to ask why Burney, herself a politician, had accepted an invitation to speak about the Voice at the National Press Club in Canberra only a few weeks ago.

Nor was she asked why, if the Voice discussion was not for politicians, she had been campaigning for it around the country on behalf of the Labor Party.

Burney stoked conflict with the Opposition by insisting “they want typical political conflict”.

By contrast, she said that she wanted “an honest and open conversation with Australia about a path to a better future”.

Price – who as the former deputy mayor of Alice Springs and now a member of Federal parliament is one of the most recognised Indigenous people in the country – says a constitutionally enshrined Voice is not in the best interests of Indigenous people.