Indigenous minister not giving up on Voice despite overwhelming vote by Australians

In a gathering of Aboriginal affairs ministers and peak body representatives at the Closing the Gap meeting, Indigenous Australians minister Linda Burney reaffirmed the government's commitment to the Uluru Statement, despite the referendum rejection.

Burney signalled the importance of determining the way forward for the aboriginal community.

During the meeting, discussions centered on topics such as housing, education, and inland water targets. Burney stressed that, despite challenges, the government remained open to the Uluru Statement's principles, including truth-telling, a treaty, and a 'voice' for Indigenous Australians.

Addressing political concerns about the referendum's immense failure, Burney shared insights from her engagements with Aboriginal communities, emphasising their collective desire for 'truth-telling'.

She highlighted the push of self-determined structures at the local level, pointing to existing voice models in various Australian states and territories.

Burney expressed a commitment to delivering on election promises and called for a thoughtful and considered way forward, ensuring progress without compromising the significance of the issues at hand.