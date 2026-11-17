Indonesia's Communications and Digital Ministry was involved in 94 of 127 social media takedown or geoblock cases recorded by two digital rights groups, up from 66 in the previous monitoring period, The Jakarta Post reported.

The groups, Remotivi and the Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network (SAFEnet), cover April to early November. Of the 127 cases, 64 targeted criticism of President Prabowo Subianto and other officials, 16 involved posts about street protests and 13 involved posts about wildfires. X was the platform with the most moderated items, 56 of the 127, according to the groups' own release.

One user who posted a satirical tweet about Prabowo and Ramadan later received an email from X saying the ministry had asked it to review the post for "violating Indonesian law."

The ministry relies on a regulation it issued in March that treats disinformation and hate speech as content that disturbs public order. Platforms must remove content the ministry deems urgent within four hours of a formal order. SAFEnet campaigner Balqis Zakiyyah warned that the rules leave disinformation undefined, giving regulators wide discretion to target criticism.

The ministry says journalism and public criticism are exempt. In a response reported by Katadata, it said it could not match the groups' data with its own records and that the figure of 94 needed verification. Mediodecci Lustarini, a senior official in the ministry's digital space supervision directorate, said the ministry was willing to open its data.

SAFEnet and Remotivi have invited Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid to a public debate on takedowns on November 17.