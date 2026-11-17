Article by Rebel News staff.

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander’s Instagram posts after the U.S. midterm elections have stayed in the news for 12 days, guest host David Menzies said on Monday’s Ezra Levant Show. The story broke November 4, and Menzies noted that Santander is a ballplayer, not a policymaker.

Santander first reposted a video of a Christian preacher saying there is “no such thing as kind Muslims.” Menzies disagreed. With roughly two billion Muslims in the world, he said, the claim is statistically impossible, and he pointed to Muslim friends, colleagues and neighbours, and to Rebel News chair Raheel Raza, as kind people. He added that some Muslims do hate Western values, and said he has seen pro-Hamas demonstrators in Canada chant for genocide and carry swastikas.

The other posts concerned Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed.

One caption read “America voted for Sharia last night,” and another said “Islam is not peaceful.” Menzies said concern about El-Sayed’s ideology is fair game and that Santander was “right on the money.” He cited National Review columnist Andrew McCarthy, who wrote that El-Sayed “implausibly denies ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.” El-Sayed does deny them, and a Bridge Michigan review found no evidence that he has ties to the group or pledged it his support.

Menzies said Toronto outlets treated the posts as settled. Toronto Life, NOW Toronto and the Toronto Star all described them as Islamophobic in their headlines. He argued that mainstream reporters are reluctant to challenge Islam, and that their government funding makes hard questions less likely.

Santander apologized Friday, but Menzies said apologies are rarely enough. He pointed to former Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass, who was released in 2023 after what he called an anti-LGBT post, in which Bass criticized the Bud Light campaign with Dylan Mulvaney.

Menzies said Santander may have said things some would find insensitive or impolite, but he was not advocating genocide or supporting terrorist groups.