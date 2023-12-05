Information commissioner's office recommends criminal investigations after record destruction

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

The Office of Caroline Maynard has referred seven cases for investigation or criminal referral, according to records previously released in response to an access request and information.

However, no charges have ever been laid.

When public officials withhold or destroy records in Canada, they rarely face consequences https://t.co/7TQejqEqyc — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) December 5, 2023

Reporting by The Globe and Mail's Tom Cardoso and Robyn Doolittle on the findings has noted the lack of consequences faced by bureaucrats who break Canada's access filing regulations.

"Canada’s information laws are supposed to punish public servants that wrongfully keep information secret. But when it comes to laying charges, watchdogs find those laws have no teeth," stated the Globe.

Nothing screams openness and transparency like sudden changes to Access to Information rules on the Friday before Christmas!https://t.co/xSOTz8hHV5 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 23, 2022

Rebel News routinely experiences years-long delays in access filings. One recent document on the RCMP's efforts to find a new sidearm was five years overdue.

Frequent delays of up to a year and a half are commonplace when Rebel News files for access to documents.

Rebel News has finally received access to information documents regarding the talking points provided to unelected health bureaucrats representing Canada at the World Health Organization's (WHO) World Health Assembly (WHA).



FULL REPORT by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/sErdzNEwuM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 3, 2023

