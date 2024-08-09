Innisfail RCMP catch repeat offender; release him without bail once again

Cerib - stock.adobe.com

The Innisfail, Alberta RCMP released a statement on Wednesday announcing that a high-risk, repeat offender was arrested and released without bail back into the public once again.

“In an effort to reduce property crime Innisfail RCMP operate a habitual offender management program to track and monitor high risk repeat offenders,” the statement reads.

Canada's Supreme Court has been given direction by the Trudeau govt to support "catch and release," says Premier Smith, something she wants the federal govt to amend.



Smith adds policing and justice are provincial jurisdiction, and that her govt will be "tough on crime." pic.twitter.com/VkOIgBUZp2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 14, 2023

“On Aug. 6, the Innisfail RCMP were conducting surveillance on a high risk repeat offender, known to be involved in the theft of copper wire from industrial/commercial/oilfield sites.

“The offender was observed driving a truck with a flat deck trailer near his residence. He was known to be a criminally suspended driver and on a conditional sentence order where he was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.”

The RCMP says that the offender was arrested “without incident” at his residence for driving with a suspended license.

A search of the truck and trailer resulted in the seizure of:

Over 1500 lbs of stripped copper wire;

Dozens of break and enter tools;

Untaxed illegal cigarettes;

Stolen licence plate;

Bear spray and machetes.

The statement says that the man, identified as 39-year-old Peter George Walter, “was held in custody by the RCMP for a Judicial Interim release hearing, and released by a Justice of the Peace without bail.”

It’s a clear example of the “catch-and-release justice system” that Conservative leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre has rallied against.

BREAKING: Violent crime up 50% under Trudeau's catch-and-release justice system https://t.co/ROgg5iGQwR — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) July 25, 2024

“When I’m in office I will put in a rule, that if you have a long rap sheet you won’t be eligible for bail or parole, it’ll be jail not bail,” Poilievre said during a stop in Kitchener last month.

New data from Statistics Canada showed a 32 percent increase in police-reported hate crimes in 2023 from the year prior. Data also showed that extortion rose by 35 percent, the fourth year in a row that it had increased. It also showed a 52 per cent increase in police-reported child pornography.

Police departments are pleading with Trudeau to fix his broken catch-and-release justice system.



Common sense Conservatives will repeal Trudeau's disastrous Bill C-75. And bring jail, not bail, for violent repeat offenders: https://t.co/ftdDQU1DkB pic.twitter.com/qlsip65BnS — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) July 24, 2024

“They brought in a rule that requires judges release repeat violent criminals within hours of their arrest on bail and that means that the offender can reoffend again and again. We just saw last week 150 charges against 18 accused, who half of whom were out on bail. Since their arrest, six of them have been released on bail," said Poilievre.