Inside the ostrich farm community defying the CFIA's anti-science cull order

Today, I bring you an inside look at the growing community of peaceful resistance forming at Universal Ostrich Farms in rural Edgewood, B.C.

While the CFIA's controversial cull order against over 400 healthy ostriches still technically stands, a temporary pause has been agreed upon between counsel following the farmers' notice of appeal. So, I've left the game for now, but the legal battle continues as the farmers prepare to file a stay motion—all made possible thanks to ongoing crowdfunding support.

As that fight unfolds in court, something just as powerful is taking place on the ground: Canadians from across the country are showing up in person to stand with the farmers. Tents, trailers, and campfires now dot the property, turning the farm into a symbol of resistance against what many see as government overreach threatening food security, farming rights, and scientific freedom.

The farmers say the peaceful community is welcome to stay and grow at 301 Langille Road until this fight is won.

To support Rebel News' ongoing independent coverage of this unprecedented story of government overreach, visit SaveTheOstriches.com.