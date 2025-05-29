Inside the ostrich farm community defying the CFIA's anti-science cull order

Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey gives you an inside look at the growing community of peaceful resistance against government overreach forming at a rural Edgewood, B.C., farm.

Drea Humphrey
  |   May 29, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Today, I bring you an inside look at the growing community of peaceful resistance forming at Universal Ostrich Farms in rural Edgewood, B.C.

While the CFIA's controversial cull order against over 400 healthy ostriches still technically stands, a temporary pause has been agreed upon between counsel following the farmers' notice of appeal. So, I've left the game for now, but the legal battle continues as the farmers prepare to file a stay motion—all made possible thanks to ongoing crowdfunding support.

As that fight unfolds in court, something just as powerful is taking place on the ground: Canadians from across the country are showing up in person to stand with the farmers. Tents, trailers, and campfires now dot the property, turning the farm into a symbol of resistance against what many see as government overreach threatening food security, farming rights, and scientific freedom.

The farmers say the peaceful community is welcome to stay and grow at 301 Langille Road until this fight is won.

To support Rebel News' ongoing independent coverage of this unprecedented story of government overreach, visit SaveTheOstriches.com.

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-05-29 19:25:19 -0400
    I wish I could have been there. What a scene! I’d love to set up an amateur radio station there. We aren’t allowed to talk politics but me just identifying where I was and why I was there would get the word out.