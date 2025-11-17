Inside the UN Climate Conference's 'Green Zone': A Trade Show of Hypocrisy

I’m on the ground in Belém, Brazil, inside the United Nations Climate Change Conference and the very first thing you notice in the so-called Green Zone is that this place is less “eco-utopia” and more giant activist trade show. It’s open to the public, and every NGO, activist group, corporation and foreign-funded lobby outfit has bought premium booth space to promote the same message: pay us to feel guilty about the weather.

Inside I discovered I could alleviate my carbon guilt for $22 a Hit.

One of the booths proudly explained that for about 22 Canadian dollars I could “offset” my carbon footprint. Not fix anything, of course, just pay a fee so a private company can turn my guilt into profit by selling electricity. I’m not anti-capitalist (far from it), but let’s not pretend this is charity. Somebody’s making money hand over fist.

And that wasn’t the only revelation. Apparently the facility that collects the biogas produces far more fuel than they could ever use so naturally, they sell the rest. Again: the climate may not get cleaner, but someone’s bank account sure does.

The UN loves to lecture the rest of us about living simply, but inside this venue? It’s nine, maybe ten, coffee shops and enough air conditioning to freeze a moose solid. A lot of attendees aren’t here for climate science. They’re here for the AC and the free amenities. And the trees? Many of them aren’t even real. I stuck my hand into the soil just to check. Fake.

Then came the most disturbing part. One exhibit — connected to the pro-Iranian regime — pushed the idea that Jews are bad for the environment. They even displayed propaganda blaming Israel for “environmental carnage" caused by bombing Iran's "peaceful nuclear facilities." So yes, the UN Climate Conference is letting blood-libel-adjacent narratives slip in under the banner of “climate justice.”

To show their moral virtue, organizers invited local Indigenous people to set up a small market inside the venue. Nice idea — except hardly anyone is buying from them. It’s a photo-op for the delegates, not meaningful support.

Normally Rebel News journalists aren’t granted full accreditation, so we’re stuck in the public areas where the offerings are bleak. But this year the food wasn’t terrifying — lots of sweets, oceans of coffee, and vegan options if that’s your thing. Ezra will want the full culinary breakdown, obviously.

We’re showing you the parts of the UN Climate Change Conference the mainstream media won’t touch: the hypocrisy, the propaganda, the waste, and the activist pageantry masquerading as environmental policy.

We’ll keep exposing what’s really happening behind the glossy climate slogans.