INTENSE: Far-left college activists try to intimidate Rebel News reporter

An agenda produced by the Student Association of Collège du Vieux Montréal, featuring hateful content towards the police, has recently sparked controversy.

This is the second consecutive year that a student association has produced an agenda with messages promoting hatred against police officers. Last year, this issue was reported at Collège de Maisonneuve in Montreal.

This year, it is Collège du Vieux Montréal's turn to present an agenda containing hateful content.

Following the controversy, Collège du Vieux Montréal distanced itself from the agenda.

"The CEGEP denounces all forms of violence and believes that the text and associated images go against its educational mission and shared values," the administration stated in a press release on August 21.

On the cover of this agenda, one can notably see the acronym ACAB, which stands for "All Cops Are Bastards." The image also depicts a vehicle from the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal in flames.

Rebel News went to the location to ask students for their opinions on the matter. On-site, members of the student association came to harass and intimidate Rebel News employees.

Following the incident with these students from the college in question, the Director of Student Support met with us to clarify what had happened.

He confirmed that the young individuals who came to shout at us, physically interact, and threaten us are indeed part of the student association of Collège du Vieux Montréal, even though they denied it.

He mentioned that this school indeed has a strong activist tendency and that confronting them to advance things was not a positive approach.

He explained to us that the school does not tolerate hate displays. However, on the facade of the student association's office, we can read expressions such as: "F* Éric Duhaime, F* white power, F* Racism, F* Homophobia, F* Everything, F* You, F* Expulsions, F* Car Culture, ACAB (All cops are Bastard), multiple Antifa stickers, Sex work is real work," and much more.

The student association clearly represents a radical far-left activist group imposing its ideological stance on campus through the agenda, which is basic and essential school material for students.

Based on these images, it seems that the school in question tolerates this type of hateful and polarizing discourse being displayed within the school for all students to see.

Will the college take action regarding these displays? It remains to be seen if next year's agenda will once again stir up controversy.