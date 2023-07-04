Internal government memo acknowledges Trudeau's media bailout failure

The Canadian Press / Andrew Lahodynskyj

The Heritage Ministry document obtained by Blacklock's Reporter noted that the financial handouts meant to stem the bleeding in Canadian journalism were only "temporary" and largely ineffective.

The briefing note, Federal Support For Journalistic Content, detailed Canada's steep decline in news outlets since March 2020.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, 78 news outlets closed, including 65 community newspapers"

Outlets that experienced growth were either independent or the recipients of ad buys from the feds:

However, in the same period, 57 local news outlets have launched: two TV stations, five radio stations, nine community newspapers and 41 online news organizations.

$595M media bailout's a ballot question for voters says @MichelleRempel, questions "coverage" by corporations with 'little incentive to bite the hand that feeds them.' https://t.co/kk3CN6P1Yz #cdnpoli @DeeganPS pic.twitter.com/JoBhWKsuLx — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) June 29, 2023

Due to government support and a recent boost in advertising revenue, some news organizations have experienced some stability and growth. Since the peak of the pandemic closures, 16 community newspapers have reopened although overall job losses have continued upwards.

The sentiment in the memo echoes an earlier statement from a senior official in the Heritage Department.

"We have seen a significant decline in journalism,” said Thomas Ripley, associate assistant deputy heritage minister, on April 24.

In 2019 Justin Trudeau announced a 600 million dollar bailout of mainstream media outlets, a considerable conflict of interest.



This podcast discusses why independent journalists are flourishing & the truckers convoy.@CandiceMalcolm @TrueNorthCentre https://t.co/OXNLl4fMoM pic.twitter.com/PNYhlmXlvW — Mike Hart, M.D (@drmikehart) February 10, 2022

The $600 million bailout first announced in 2019 consists of direct subsidies, grants, and preferential tax treatment like a 15 percent subscription tax credit to mainstream media outlets.

Thinking of colleagues @glen_mcgregor and Joyce Napier, two of the best in the business, who were let go by CTV today. Who is going to be left to tell our stories? — John Ivison (@IvisonJ) June 14, 2023

The benefits are slated to expire on March 31, 2024.