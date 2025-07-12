Judge overturns acquittal of Calgary pastor who disrupted drag queen story hour

A Calgary judge has overturned the acquittal of street pastor Derek Reimer, ruling that he must stand trial again for charges related to his protest at a drag queen story hour event.

Reimer was originally acquitted after being charged with mischief and causing a disturbance for disrupting a "Reading with Royalty" program at the Seton Public Library back in 2023. The incident ignited national debate over free speech, the use of public spaces, and the limits of lawful protest.

The Crown appealed the not-guilty verdict, arguing that the trial judge had made an error in law.

Prosecutors contended that the judge failed to properly consider several key factors:

The Crown argued that the first trial judge made an error in law. The July 9th judge agreed. The Crown argued that the trial judge did not consider normal and customary use of the Reading with Royalty room. The July 9th judge agreed. The Crown argued that the trial judge used Derek's instance of being physically assaulted as a basis for acquittal. The judge on July 9th agreed that this should have been seen as a consequence of the disturbance he created. Lastly, the Crown argued that the trial judge failed to evaluate the reactions of the attendees of the Reading with Royalty program. The judge on July 9th agreed.

The Crown asked the court to set aside the acquittal and order a new trial.

The court agreed with the Crown's arguments and granted the appeal, meaning Reimer will face a retrial on the mischief charge.

In this report, we hear from Reimer's lawyer, Andrew MacKenzie, from The Democracy Fund.