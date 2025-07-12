Drea Humphrey: Eby's tariff outrage falls flat as B.C. fuels Fentanyl crisis

B.C. Premier David Eby had strong words in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's open letter detailing his latest 35% tariff threat, which, among other things, cited Canada's mishandling of the Fentanyl crisis as a reason for its institution.

“This letter is flailing and factually incorrect. Other F words come to mind,” Premier Eby posted to X. “Just one more reminder of why Canadians need to come together, to grow our economy and stand strong. British Columbians are leading the way on that work.”

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Drea Humphrey and David Menzies reacted to Premier Eby’s statement, which they deemed ironic, considering B.C.’s role in facilitating the Fentanyl crisis.

“In the initial executive order, when the tariffs first got threatened, who was named out of the provinces? Oh, go figure, it’s British Columbia,” said Drea, “David Eby’s British Columbia, where Vancouver is deemed the Fentanyl capital of the world.”