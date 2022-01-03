Internal government polling shows Trudeau out of step with Canadians on vax passports

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

A comprehensive analysis of Canadians' opinions on COVID measures, from the re-opening of the border to proof of vaccination to board airplanes, shows the majority of Canadians reject measures that discriminate against others based on vaccine status.

The analysis, Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views first reported in Blacklock's was compiled October 29, 2021 for the Privy Council Office through focus group polling of Canadians across geography and demographics.

For many polled, there “was a concern about potential discrimination based on vaccination status.” The polling also demonstrated “the requirement to show documentation, for some, seemed ‘overly intrusive’ and ‘was simply unnecessary.’”

According to Canadians Views' summary:

Many mentioned the impact of implementing vaccine passports on civil liberties, viewing it as an infringement on the ability of unvaccinated people to travel... Several who were skeptical regarding vaccine passports felt they would force people to get vaccinated in order to travel, which they viewed as undue coercion.” Others were concerned the implementation of vaccine passports was the first step towards a mandatory vaccination policy... They felt moving in this direction was in direct contravention of Canadians’ right to choose in this case whether or not to be vaccinated, and that it might possibly impact employment opportunities and the ability of those who are unvaccinated to financially support their families.

Though Canadians are largely supportive of medical choice and respectful of the privacy of their fellow citizens, their blackface wearing sometimes groper Prime Minister remains comfortable stigmatizing the unvaccinated. Trudeau said in a French-language interview recently that the un-jabbed are a bunch of lady haters and racists: