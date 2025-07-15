Poilievre says he lost Ottawa riding over promise to cut public service

Pierre Poilievre, Conservative Party leader, attributed his 2025 election seat loss to his "honest" stance on federal job cuts. Prime Minister Mark Carney, who also campaigned on similar cuts, plans $25 billion in reductions over three years.

“It was an Ottawa riding with a lot of federal public servants who disagreed with that approach,” Poilievre told CBC News. “They ran a very aggressive campaign, particularly the public sector unions, to defeat me on that basis.”

Despite advice against running on a smaller public sector platform, he felt compelled to be honest with the entire country, according to the Epoch Times.

After 20 years representing Ottawa, Poilievre lost his seat to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy on April 28 by 4,315 votes due to population increase and redistribution, with 817 votes going to independent and fringe candidates.

Poilievre now states the Conservatives vowed public sector job cuts if elected, leading to his defeat. He also accused the Liberals of deception on the same file.

“I could have done what the Liberals did, which is hide their plans, but I didn’t do that,” the former MP said. The Conservatives gained 25 more seats in 2025, and attracted more than eight million voters—the highest vote share since 1988.

Meanwhile, Mark Carney pledged to cap public sector jobs and boost productivity during the election. His finance minister recently directed cabinet to find $25 billion (15%) in departmental cuts by 2028/29, nearly double the Liberal Party's campaign promise.

“That’s the only way you bring down taxes and deficits, and I was honest about that, and the people in that particular constituency voted accordingly,” Poilievre said.

If achieved, the $25 billion in cuts will likely require civil service layoffs and cuts to funding for outside organizations, according to the PBO, a federal fiscal watchdog.

PBO Yves Giroux told the Toronto Star that saving $25 billion is "doable," but will inflict pain on public servants and Canadians. “It’s just a matter of how much pain,” he clarified.

Approximately 10,000 public sector jobs were cut last year, with up to 7,000 more potentially cut this year, according to estimates.

Giroux anticipates the Carney government's inaugural fall budget will provide a definitive answer.

Public Service Alliance of Canada President Sharon DeSousa urged Prime Minister Carney to cap, not cut, the federal public service. “I think everyone is going to be impacted,” she told the National Post.

In June, 264 federal Department of Justice employees were laid off due to budget pressures and reduced need. Other government agencies, including the CRA, Employment and Social Development Canada, and IRCC, also experienced job losses.

DeSousa warned that staff cuts will result in slower, lower-quality services for passports, EI, and veterans' benefits.