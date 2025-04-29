Poilievre trailing in Carleton riding amid Conservative gains

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is trailing to his Liberal challenger in the Ontario riding of Carleton, which he has held for two decades.

A Globe and Mail column earlier suggested Poilievre's Ottawa-area riding is at risk, a claim that one Parliamentary staffer refutes. “I'm calling bullshit,” they said on social media.

Internal polling shows that Poilievre and Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy are in a dead heat in the Carleton riding, according to a senior federal Liberal. The Conservative leader won with 52% of the vote in 2021, up six percentage points from 2019.

Poilievre may lose his leadership position if he loses his Carleton riding, according to media reports, with the Liberals winning or leading in 163 seats.

As of writing, the election is too close to call.

With 200 of 266 polls reporting, the Tory incumbent trails Fanjoy 25,789 votes to 23,516 at 1:15 a.m. EST.

Poilievre faces 90 challengers due to a protest by the Longest Ballot Committee. Results may be delayed, and spoiled ballots may increase.

Elections Canada has implemented special measures to facilitate voting in the riding.

An internal poll completed last Tuesday shows the Liberals hold a 53% to 31% advantage over the Conservatives in Ottawa-area ridings, with the NDP at 10%. Those results excluded the Carleton riding.

Last week, Conservative spokesman Simon Jefferies dismissed concerns that Poilievre could lose the riding, expressing confidence in his reelection. He emphasized that while “no riding is taken for granted,” many volunteers and staff are actively working across Ottawa's ridings.

Nik Nanos of Nanos Research told the Globe that Poilievre can't remain leader if he loses the election, or his own riding.

“Let’s face it, there are going to be a lot of Conservatives who will not forget that he had a 27-per-cent advantage and people point to his personal lack of popularity,” Nanos said. “His message for change is popular but they are not enthusiastic about him.”

Canadians will likely elect a new minority government on April 28, with the prime ministership still uncertain.