International Women’s Day has been co-opted

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

I was going to personally wish everyone out there a happy International Women’s Day. And then I realized two things: 1. the Women’s Day March is virtual again this year due to fear of catching Covid cooties; and secondly, come to think of it I don’t know a single woman who celebrates this day.

That’s because the womenfolk I associate with are not self-hating females; but rather, they recognize that this day of female empowerment has been co-opted by those elements of the far left that are, if you can imagine, anti-female.

In any event, the theme for the 2022 edition of International Women’s Day is, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

What does that mean? That somehow equality amongst the sexes will… Oh, I don’t know, reduce our carbon footprints? Surely Greta Thunberg is doing carbon neutral cartwheels…

By the way, the colours for International Women’s Day are green, purple and white, the colour scheme of Jennifer “Don’t make me angry; you wouldn’t like me when I’m angry” Walters (a.k.a., She-Hulk.)

But in order to make my point that this day of feminism is no longer really about feminism any more, let’s hop into the hot tub time machine and go back to March 2020, just a few days before lockdowns and other Coronavirus-mandated madness became so du rigueur.

At the 2020 Toronto March, a major concern for women in our young 21st century, at least according to one participant is… rape? Oh, not the raping of sisters and daughters and mothers, but rather… planetary rape? Yes, she was very concerned about Mother Earth being raped. But raped by whom? Well, by white men, of course. (Why is the left so obsessed over race?)

Later that day, I happened upon a cabal of communists taking part in the 2020 women’s march. But why?

Another theme of the 2020 Women’s March — much like this year’s virtual March — was “climate justice.” Again, I don’t know what that means. But methinks if you’re really all about reducing one’s carbon footprint and whatnot, maybe you shouldn’t be getting around town in a Ram 1500 pickup truck (which was one of the vehicles being used during the march.) I guess environmentalism isn’t for the environmentalists either!

Bottom line: the feminist movement today is deader than disco. Feminism has clearly been co-opted by the far left. Feminism is no longer about women’s liberation; rather, it’s been hijacked by every leftist cause from Marxism and climate change alarmists to those in the radical transgender movement. Sorry, ladies, the bitter irony is this: 21st century feminists have thrown you all under the ideological bus.