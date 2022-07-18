INTERVIEW: Maxime Bernier on Poilievre, Lich and Alberta

E-transfer (Canada):

Maxime Bernier was in Calgary participating in a People’s Party of Canada Stampede-oriented event and he joined me to dissect the Conservative Party of Canada’s leadership race, ongoing Covid-19 enforcement, and Alberta politics.

We first discussed the apparent re-emergence, both in terms of popularity and seemingly in terms of conservative-mindedness, of the CPC with leadership hopefuls like Pierre Poilievre drawing out immense crowds for events across Canada. I asked Maxime whether many of the popular opinions being trumpeted by CPC frontrunners were already being advocated for by the PPC, and if this is just lip-service to the popular freedom-minded talking points that will evaporate as soon as an election rolls around.

We also talked about the ongoing prosecution and political persecution extending from Covid-19, including the harassment of Tamara Lich. Tamara was arrested and hauled back to Ontario for allegedly breaching her conditions of release, and had her bail review held over until July 25, which means she will have spent 48 days behind bars for daring to oppose the government's overbearing response. Violent criminals aren’t treated so poorly.

Maxime also broke down how less government is the only way to get out of the skyrocketing debt being racked up by the Trudeau government and we also explored how Alberta can get fair treatment within Canada and whether any of the United Conservative leadership hopefuls have what it takes to stand up for our province.

Stay up to date on the latest from the leadership race for the Conservative Party of Canada at LeadershipReports.com.