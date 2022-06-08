INTERVIEW: Brian Peckford on cancel culture, legal challenge against travel mandates in Canada

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News recently covered the Reclaiming Canada Conference in Victoria, British Columbia, an event organized by WeUnify that attracted hundreds of Canadians willing to unite in the effort to restore freedoms in the country.

One of the keynote speakers at the two-day conference was the honourable Brian Peckford, former premier of Newfoundland and the last living first minister to have helped write Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In this report, we sat down for a candid interview with Mr. Peckford during the conference. We discuss how he was a recent victim of cancel culture when his scheduled speech to high school students at Ballenas Secondary in Parksville, B.C., was abruptly called off. We also discuss an upcoming lawsuit over Canada’s discriminatory vaccine travel mandates for which Mr. Peckford is the main applicant.

If you appreciate that Rebel News brings you reports like this and has kept you up to date with important COVID-related legal challenges that the legacy media ignores, please consider helping us cover the costs involved in bringing you such reports by donating what you can at RebelFieldReports.com.