INTERVIEW: Derek Smith, best-selling author of 'How the Prime Minister stole Freedom'

How the Prime Minister stole Freedom is currently the number one top seller on Amazon. The author Derek Smith wanted to find a way to laugh at everything that has happened over the last two years.

Smith decided to write a book made for children as well as adults to illustrate in a parody what happened with the Freedom Convoy. He also mentioned the incident of Alexa Lavoie with the RCMP, when she was shot point blank by riot police.

Derek Smith wrote the book in partnership with Kaede Knipe, a young 18-year-old woman who always loved to draw and wanted to express herself. Derek Smith mentioned that he never thought he would one day see his government or his country becoming what it has. How the Prime Minister stole Freedom is a book that illustrates in a funny way what we were able to witness during the Freedom Convoy.