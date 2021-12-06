INTERVIEW: Dr. David Bell, renowned scientist in global health and infectious disease

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Dr. David Bell is a scientist in health innovation and technology, based in Issaquah, Washington. Originally from Australia, he has travelled all across the planet in his work. Dr Bell has partnered with some of the world’s most significant health organizations in identifying and leading diagnostics and health technology development.

A malaria expert, Dr. David Bell has published more than 100 publications and authored various guidance volumes in global health and infectious diseases. Today, he is one of the few scientists who are standing up and speaking out. He saw throughout the pandemic what was wrong.

We talk about his career, the political situation we are living through, and the World Health Organization when he was working there.

Here is the other side of the story of the science.