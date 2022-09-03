INTERVIEW: Family at risk of losing children to government flees Quebec

Not knowing what will happen to your family and your children is a terror that haunts some families in Quebec. The recently implemented Bill 15 means that the child's interest is put before any other consideration, including that of the parents. This law was voted unanimously in the National Assembly on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Unfortunately, all it takes is one false alarm from the DPJ (Department of Protection of Young People) for the department to take hold of the lives of Quebec families and in some cases leave repercussions.

Jean-François Brazeau's family had to flee the province of Quebec to take refuge in Manitoba because they were going to lose their children to the government. The reason? An accusation of negligence in their children's schooling was filed. Mr. Brazeau tells the story of how his choice to homeschool his three sons ended terribly.