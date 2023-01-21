Interview: Mr Singh, anti-vaccine warrior

E-transfer (Canada):

Mr. Singh, a protester from the Midlands in England drove all the way to Davos, Switzerland to protest the use of mRNA vaccines. In the hopes of having his message seen by the leader of the Labour Party, Kier Starmer, Mr. Singh walked the streets of Davos with an eye-catching banner.

Vaccines have been a prominent part of the WEF agenda, with ex-Prime Minister and now unelected bureaucrat Tony Blair sitting on a panel pushing vaccine passports. Also in attendance were Marc Dunoyer of AstraZeneca and Albert Bourla of Pfizer.

Mr. Singh strongly opposes what he considers to be the New World Order and wants to see the unelected elites replaced with everyday people. He would like to stop the use of mRNA covid vaccines for children and wants to know why the highest-ranking MP at the annual WEF even is the leader of the opposition.

