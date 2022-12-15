INTERVIEW: Tucker Carlson asks Rebel News reporter if Western sanctions against Russia are working?
Jeremy Loffredo joined Fox News contributor Tucker Carlson to discuss Jeremy’s exclusive reporting inside Russia.
On Thursday night, Rebel News reporter Jeremy Loffredo appeared on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss his recent journalistic trip to Russia.
During the segment, Loffredo provided insight into the current political climate in Russia and the issues facing the country. He emphasized the importance of fair and accurate reporting, particularly in the midst of tensions between the United States and Russia.
Rebel reporter, @loffredojeremy joins Tucker Carlson to speak on his exclusive reporting inside Russia. Are Western sanctions working?— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 16, 2022
Watch all of his reports at https://t.co/j5WPWZK49W pic.twitter.com/LZ0Ic74dxa
Jeremy flew to where no journalist has dared to go, to tell the other side of the story. This important journalistic mission has cost Rebel News over $11,000, even though Jeremy went economy-class all the way.
You can watch all of Jeremy's reporting at http://RussianReports.com.
