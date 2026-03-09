Iran’s women’s soccer team just defied the Islamist regime ... and risked everything

The world watched as the entire team refused to sing the Islamic Republic’s national anthem.

This act of defiance saw them condemned on Iranian state TV and put their lives in serious danger.

Much of the support for these women came from conservatives, including the President of the United States, because they understand the importance of backing Iranians who stand up to the Islamist regime.

What no one is talking about is who didn’t campaign for them.

The most vocal so-called ‘pro-refugee’ voices in Australia. Greens leader Larissa Waters and her deputy, Mehreen Faruqi.

While the world rallied behind these players, who were literally signalling for help, Faruqi was posting videos wrapped in her keffiyeh, urging students to skip school to protest Israel this week.

Think about it. Instead of standing up to save brave Iranian women on our shores, risking everything to oppose a brutal regime, she was rallying students against Jews over a conflict on the other side of the world, one Australia has no control over.

Next time the Greens talk about compassion and refugees, ask them one simple question:

Where were you when these Iranian women needed help?

🚨 Never forget when Fatima Payman claimed Iran is GREAT for women



The first thing Iranian soccer players did when they were free?



Rip off their hijabs.



That tells you everything.



Full story: https://t.co/EaIX3z3y0M pic.twitter.com/rfWDqIzADx — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 10, 2026

And it's not just the Greens, WA Senator Fatima Payman's lies about what it's like for women in Iran were completely exposed.