Iranian women expose Aussie senator’s LIES about Islamic regime
Iranian women are risking everything to escape oppression ... a stark contrast to Fatima Payman’s claims.
Remember when Fatima Payman went on Iranian state TV and claimed we were being lied to about women’s rights in Iran?
She was later forced to issue an apology following intense backlash over her wild claims made on Iranian state-owned news outlet Press TV about what it’s like to be a woman in Iran ... and even claimed Western criticism of the regime was "propaganda".
Well, it turns out women there aren’t very free after all. And when they finally get the chance, they run. News that has also seemingly stunned the Greens into predictable silence.
Senator Fatima Payman went on Iranian TV to praise the situation for women in Iran.— Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) March 9, 2026
Now she is happy that Iranian women have been granted asylum in Australia.
What explains the flip-flopping? Is it just ignorance or something else? pic.twitter.com/ZdTYiBr4ng
And guess what the first thing they do with their newfound freedom is?
They pull off that scarf the Islamist regime forces them to wear, the same oppressive regime Fatima Payman was so quick to defend as an ‘incredible place for women’.
🚨 Iran’s women’s soccer team DEFIED the Islamist regime— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 10, 2026
But the one thing NO ONE is talking about… is who stayed SILENT.
Full story: https://t.co/EaIX3z3y0M pic.twitter.com/YxhpxQ9wYb
So, let me know in the comments: who do you stand with: brave Iranian women or Fatima Payman?
Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.https://followavi.com/
denise Katheryn commented 2026-03-10 00:05:14 -0400I have a vague memory of public or in house parliament comments sometime ago that this or another senator was perhaps illegally a member of parliament because she did not have Australian citizenship? I may be mistaken or my recollection incorrect? I also have a recollection that this was proven but no action taken by the government?