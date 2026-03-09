Iranian women expose Aussie senator’s LIES about Islamic regime

Remember when Fatima Payman went on Iranian state TV and claimed we were being lied to about women’s rights in Iran?

She was later forced to issue an apology following intense backlash over her wild claims made on Iranian state-owned news outlet Press TV about what it’s like to be a woman in Iran ... and even claimed Western criticism of the regime was "propaganda".

Well, it turns out women there aren’t very free after all. And when they finally get the chance, they run. News that has also seemingly stunned the Greens into predictable silence.

Senator Fatima Payman went on Iranian TV to praise the situation for women in Iran.



Now she is happy that Iranian women have been granted asylum in Australia.



What explains the flip-flopping? Is it just ignorance or something else? pic.twitter.com/ZdTYiBr4ng — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) March 9, 2026

And guess what the first thing they do with their newfound freedom is?

They pull off that scarf the Islamist regime forces them to wear, the same oppressive regime Fatima Payman was so quick to defend as an ‘incredible place for women’.

🚨 Iran’s women’s soccer team DEFIED the Islamist regime



But the one thing NO ONE is talking about… is who stayed SILENT.



Full story: https://t.co/EaIX3z3y0M pic.twitter.com/YxhpxQ9wYb — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 10, 2026

So, let me know in the comments: who do you stand with: brave Iranian women or Fatima Payman?