Iranian women expose Aussie senator’s LIES about Islamic regime

Iranian women are risking everything to escape oppression ... a stark contrast to Fatima Payman’s claims.

Avi Yemini
  |   March 09, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Remember when Fatima Payman went on Iranian state TV and claimed we were being lied to about women’s rights in Iran?

She was later forced to issue an apology following intense backlash over her wild claims made on Iranian state-owned news outlet Press TV about what it’s like to be a woman in Iran ... and even claimed Western criticism of the regime was "propaganda".

Well, it turns out women there aren’t very free after all. And when they finally get the chance, they run. News that has also seemingly stunned the Greens into predictable silence.

And guess what the first thing they do with their newfound freedom is?

They pull off that scarf the Islamist regime forces them to wear, the same oppressive regime Fatima Payman was so quick to defend as an ‘incredible place for women’.

So, let me know in the comments: who do you stand with: brave Iranian women or Fatima Payman?

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • denise Katheryn
    commented 2026-03-10 00:05:14 -0400
    I have a vague memory of public or in house parliament comments sometime ago that this or another senator was perhaps illegally a member of parliament because she did not have Australian citizenship? I may be mistaken or my recollection incorrect? I also have a recollection that this was proven but no action taken by the government?