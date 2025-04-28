Ireland takes a stand against mass migration with huge patriotic rally

Our trip to the Isle of Man, a tax haven located between the United Kingdom and Ireland, to investigate Mark Carney's shady business connections this week happened to coincide with a march against mass immigration in Dublin.

Prior to the event, organizers told us they were expecting up to 10,000 Irish turning out to show their support for their country — and against the non-governmental organizations that are flooding the country with migrants.

What's so interesting about this movement is how organic it is. The entire political establishment in Ireland is against these folks, same thing with the journalistic establishment.

What I've learned while covering these rallies over the last year is that there is a deep concern about a massive influx of immigration that was never voted for — it was imposed upon the Irish people by NGOs and by business deals.

“Ireland's been destroyed by migration, and we're here to put an end to this,” one of the men attending the march told us. “Irish people can't get homes, they can't get hospital beds, this has got to end.”

“Nationalism is not racism,” another man declared.

We saw a group of supporters carrying a banner for Coolock, a suburb of Dublin that has fiercely pushed back against plans to house migrants in the area. The locals successfully shut down a government plan to transform an old factory into a migrant housing facility, something I didn't think was possible.

How did they do it? “People power, not backing down, keep speaking your truth and stay united,” one of the women carrying the banner told us.

This huge crowd, full of Irish flags, was united not by any political party but united by the idea that Ireland ought to be Irish, and that the mass immigration that is de-Irishing the country does not have their approval.

Establishment politicians didn't show up to support this movement, and the establishment media came to bury the crowd, not to praise them.

But no protest like this is complete without counter-protesters, who will almost certainly receive loving and lavish praise from the establishment. And unlike the mass migration protesters, there was hardly an Irish flag in sight among the Antifa-types who had showed up. Wouldn't you know it, there were communist hammer and sickles, trans flags, Antifa flags and Palestinian flags, however.

What was so interesting was many on the counter-protesters held signs for Sinn Fein, a nationalist party in Ireland. In the past, the party was linked to extreme nationalism — now, they support open borders.

We spoke with a few independent councillors who turned up to support the event, like Gavin Pepper. “The Irish people have had enough,” he said, praising the strong turnout for the rally.

“We've too many people on hospital trolleys waiting to see people, we've kids that can't get special needs places, we've families in emergency accommodation. So, the people are out to let that be heard. It's time to look after our own people,” Pepper told us, pointing out that the country doesn't have the resources to take care so many illegal immigrants.

The government “only listens to the NGOs,” said Malachy Steenson, another independent councillor. “They don't listen to the people, and the NGOs are all woke liberals,” he said, noting how strong the funding for these groups is.

Sometimes, people ask me: Ezra, why do you go to Ireland? Well, I see how immigration is being done not just here in Ireland, but in other places like the United Kingdom and France. And I see in Ireland, I see the best and the worst of this issue.

The Irish government has an outrageous approach that the patriotic side calls “plantations.” These are spots where the government suddenly dumps hundreds or thousands of migrants in a neighbourhood, completely overwhelming it with little or no legal process. It's a situation we've covered in the past, in the small Irish village of Dundrum, where 240 migrants were dropped in a village of just 200 people — immediately rendering the Irish a minority.

None of that was done with the approval or information of the locals, a truly astonishingly abusive approach to immigration. But on the other side of this has been the strong but peaceful pushback from the Irish.